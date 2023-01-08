Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) PT Lowered to $115.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on COF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $157.00 to $119.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Capital One Financial from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $124.75.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $97.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Capital One Financial has a 12 month low of $86.98 and a 12 month high of $162.40.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.03 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.60 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 15.44%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post 18.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total transaction of $1,332,037.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,757,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,146,017.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total value of $1,332,037.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,757,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,146,017.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $98,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,186,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,016 shares of company stock worth $2,761,270 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital One Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 7,200.0% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 200.0% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 33.6% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

