Capital Wealth Management LLC Acquires 52,487 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Capital Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 114.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,487 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF makes up about 3.4% of Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Capital Wealth Management LLC owned 0.19% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $4,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of FBND opened at $45.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.82. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.25 and a 1 year high of $52.44.

