Capital Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB)

Capital Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,775 shares during the quarter. GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Capital Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Capital Wealth Management LLC owned 0.60% of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COMB. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 166.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 14.6% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000.

Get GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA COMB opened at $21.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.69. GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12 month low of $21.36 and a 12 month high of $35.66.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.