Capital Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Capital Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 73,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,375 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF comprises 2.3% of Capital Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $3,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SRLN. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 22.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,081,000 after purchasing an additional 12,455 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 87.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 166,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,491,000 after purchasing an additional 77,666 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 22.3% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,234,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,488,000 after purchasing an additional 224,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 301.8% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 33,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 25,189 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of SRLN stock opened at $41.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.75. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $40.42 and a 12 month high of $45.88.
