Cardano (ADA) Reaches Market Cap of $9.53 Billion

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. In the last week, Cardano has traded up 12.8% against the US dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00001631 BTC on major exchanges. Cardano has a total market cap of $9.53 billion and approximately $162.09 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,261.46 or 0.07447972 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00031746 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00068800 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00059507 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000368 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001139 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00009055 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00023426 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000233 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000938 BTC.
Cardano Profile
ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,303,937,972 coins and its circulating supply is 34,522,123,875 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Cardano Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.