CBET Token (CBET) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $87.77 Million

CBET Token (CBET) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 7th. CBET Token has a market capitalization of $87.77 million and $0.76 worth of CBET Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CBET Token has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One CBET Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003620 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.13 or 0.00431533 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.98 or 0.01658027 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,165.38 or 0.30480044 BTC.

About CBET Token

CBET Token launched on July 7th, 2021. CBET Token’s official Twitter account is @cbetgg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CBET Token is www.cbet.money.

Buying and Selling CBET Token

According to CryptoCompare, “CBET Token (CBET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CBET Token has a current supply of 0. The last known price of CBET Token is 0.00000009 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cbet.money.”

