CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Shares Bought by Chatham Capital Group Inc.

Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of CBIZ worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in CBIZ by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 111,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,694,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in CBIZ by 20.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in CBIZ by 8.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in CBIZ by 113.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of CBIZ by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CBIZ alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on CBIZ in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at CBIZ

CBIZ Stock Performance

In other CBIZ news, Director Sherrill W. Hudson sold 20,000 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $1,003,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,208,747.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Sherrill W. Hudson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $1,003,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,983 shares in the company, valued at $3,208,747.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Ware H. Grove sold 13,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $681,037.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 257,844 shares in the company, valued at $12,912,827.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 43,000 shares of company stock worth $2,155,368 in the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CBZ stock opened at $46.52 on Friday. CBIZ, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.46 and a 12 month high of $51.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.30.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $363.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.30 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 14.94%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CBIZ

(Get Rating)

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.