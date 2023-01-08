CDbio (MCD) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.00 Billion

CDbio (MCD) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One CDbio token can now be bought for $4.00 or 0.00023561 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CDbio has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. CDbio has a market cap of $1.00 billion and approximately $54,831.79 worth of CDbio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003747 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.45 or 0.00432775 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.30 or 0.01463104 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,187.54 or 0.30567489 BTC.

CDbio Profile

CDbio was first traded on January 24th, 2022. CDbio’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. CDbio’s official Twitter account is @cdbioofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CDbio is www.cdbio.global.

Buying and Selling CDbio

According to CryptoCompare, “CDBIO is a medical foundation based in the Republic of Seychelles that provides molecularmedical/healthcare services based on advanced molecular physics.CDBIO's Molecular-Medical/Healthcare platform consists of a platform that enables safe collection/classification/analysis/sharing/transaction/management of patient sensitive medical/health data based on trust among participants. It also provides a variety of medical and healthcare services using data, as well as simple medical and health data. Based on this molecular-medical/healthcare platform, we want to help overcome diseases by early diagnosis of all diseases and providing optimized personalized medical services to individual patients, and further contribute to human health and prolongation through disease prevention and systematic health care.MCD is a basic transaction coin for CDBIO Molecular-Medical/Healthcare Platform Blockchain. It is based on Ethereum ERC-20, which can be purchased and sold on the exchange and can be remitted between users.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CDbio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CDbio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CDbio using one of the exchanges listed above.

