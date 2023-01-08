CEEK VR Price Tops $0.0783 on Exchanges (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 8th. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0783 or 0.00000462 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $63.12 million and $4.50 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00012881 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00037598 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00040571 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001242 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005828 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00018649 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.78 or 0.00234731 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003776 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000096 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.08076173 USD and is up 4.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $3,994,844.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

