Celanese (NYSE:CE) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $125.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $98.00.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Celanese from $180.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Celanese from $145.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Celanese from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Celanese in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Celanese from $172.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $118.23.

Celanese Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $116.62 on Wednesday. Celanese has a 52 week low of $86.71 and a 52 week high of $175.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.26.

Celanese Increases Dividend

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.82 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 16.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Celanese’s payout ratio is 18.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celanese

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 13,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,615,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the third quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the third quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the third quarter valued at approximately $896,000. 92.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

