Celo (CELO) Trading 7.8% Higher Over Last Week

Celo (CELO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 8th. Over the last week, Celo has traded up 7.8% against the dollar. One Celo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00003021 BTC on exchanges. Celo has a total market cap of $247.14 million and approximately $5.88 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Celo Coin Profile

Celo’s launch date was September 15th, 2017. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 483,246,415 coins. The official message board for Celo is forum.celo.org. Celo’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Celo’s official website is celo.org. The Reddit community for Celo is https://reddit.com/r/celohq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Celo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Celo Foundation is a non-profit organization based in the US that supports the growth and development of the open-source Celo Platform. Guided by the Celo community tenets, the Foundation contributes to education, technical research, environmental health, community engagement, and ecosystem outreach—activities that support and encourage an inclusive financial system that creates the conditions for prosperity for everyone.Celo's mission is to build a financial system that creates the conditions for prosperity for everyone.CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform.”

