CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 868 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 22.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 73.6% in the third quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 4.1% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 21,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 28.3% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 50.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:CF opened at $84.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.24. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.10 and a fifty-two week high of $119.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by ($0.64). CF Industries had a net margin of 28.70% and a return on equity of 50.92%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 15.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $117.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.23.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

