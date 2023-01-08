Chainbing Trading 0.5% Higher This Week (CBG)

Chainbing (CBG) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 8th. Over the last week, Chainbing has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. One Chainbing token can currently be purchased for $1.28 or 0.00007527 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Chainbing has a market capitalization of $645.11 million and $855.86 worth of Chainbing was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Chainbing

Chainbing’s genesis date was July 28th, 2020. Chainbing’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,420,200 tokens. The official message board for Chainbing is medium.com/@chainbing. Chainbing’s official Twitter account is @chain_bing and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chainbing’s official website is www.chainbing.io.

Buying and Selling Chainbing

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainbing is dedicated to storing, indexing, analyzing, and sharing data on the blockchain to provide users with fast and accurate information.”

