Chatham Capital Group Inc. Buys 5,899 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 93.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 5,899 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,250,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,295,301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499,972 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,898,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,992,447,000 after purchasing an additional 246,451 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,798,484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,197,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,893 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,160,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $707,559,000 after purchasing an additional 108,080 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,289,548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $512,653,000 after purchasing an additional 87,907 shares during the period. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $235.80 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $195.24 and a twelve month high of $333.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $240.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.91. The company has a market capitalization of $61.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.23. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.50% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 32.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SHW. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $244.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $280.00 to $257.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.28.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile



The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

