Chatham Capital Group Inc. Has $8.12 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,655 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises about 2.0% of Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $8,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Astor Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 98.8% in the first quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS FLOT opened at $50.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.23 and a 200-day moving average of $50.21. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10.

