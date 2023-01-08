Chatham Capital Group Inc. Purchases 310 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,730 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 16.3% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 307 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,427 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.7% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 4.2% in the second quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 4.8% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $212.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market cap of $130.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.09. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.70 and a 1 year high of $278.94.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.39%.

In related news, Director Teresa Finley acquired 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Union Pacific to $228.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Union Pacific to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.58.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

