Chatham Capital Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,175 Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Texas Instruments by 7.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,412,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,763,635,000 after buying an additional 2,209,099 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,113,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,244,069,000 after acquiring an additional 6,363,962 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,685,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,273 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,183,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,025,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,362,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,131,247,000 after purchasing an additional 80,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,915,353.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,915,353.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.83.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $8.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $175.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,725,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,541,775. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $170.73 and a 200-day moving average of $166.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.92. The stock has a market cap of $158.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $144.46 and a twelve month high of $191.34.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 44.21% and a return on equity of 63.68%. Research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

