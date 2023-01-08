Chatham Capital Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $2,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth $267,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth $1,374,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth $398,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,271,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PSA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Public Storage from $298.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.91.

Public Storage Price Performance

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

NYSE:PSA opened at $276.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $307.54. The stock has a market cap of $48.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.39. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $270.13 and a 52 week high of $421.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.52%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Russell, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $297.65 per share, for a total transaction of $744,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,686,542.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Featured Articles

