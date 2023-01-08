Chatham Capital Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. owned 0.10% of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 343.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 130,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,984,000 after acquiring an additional 100,748 shares during the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management increased its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 124.6% during the 2nd quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 89,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,618,000 after buying an additional 49,803 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 25.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 233,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,395,000 after acquiring an additional 47,123 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 438.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 46,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,058,000 after acquiring an additional 37,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 260.5% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 24,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 17,656 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 4.6 %

XSD stock traded up $7.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $172.86. The company had a trading volume of 38,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,927. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $138.65 and a twelve month high of $234.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.00.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.