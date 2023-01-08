Chatham Capital Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth $30,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

MRK opened at $114.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.39. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.88 and a twelve month high of $115.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 46.57%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 48.59%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 1,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total value of $185,261.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,806.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 167,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $17,170,275.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,363,426.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 1,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total transaction of $185,261.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,806.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock worth $108,575,433 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.39.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

