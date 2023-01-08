China Minsheng Banking (OTCMKTS:CGMBF) Raised to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Jan 8th, 2023

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of China Minsheng Banking (OTCMKTS:CGMBFGet Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

China Minsheng Banking Stock Performance

Shares of China Minsheng Banking stock opened at $0.35 on Thursday. China Minsheng Banking has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $0.35.

About China Minsheng Banking

(Get Rating)

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. provides various financial products and services to individuals, small and micro-enterprises, corporate customers, government agencies, and financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Others segments.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for China Minsheng Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Minsheng Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.