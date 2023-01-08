Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Sold by Freedom Day Solutions LLC

Freedom Day Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,047 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 27.3% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 34,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 4.9% during the third quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 33.2% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 76,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,079,000 after acquiring an additional 18,999 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 5.6% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 2.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Insider Activity at Cincinnati Financial

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $106.13 per share, with a total value of $106,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 45,502 shares in the company, valued at $4,829,127.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ CINF opened at $109.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of -304.83 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.92. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $143.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a positive return on equity of 7.00% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -766.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on CINF shares. StockNews.com lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. MKM Partners increased their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

About Cincinnati Financial

(Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.