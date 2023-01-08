Cindicator Market Cap Hits $742,584.89 (CND)

Cindicator (CND) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. One Cindicator token can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Cindicator has a market capitalization of $742,584.89 and $354.83 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cindicator has traded up 12.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003662 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 50.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.08 or 0.00431416 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $251.06 or 0.01482022 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,162.03 or 0.30471758 BTC.

About Cindicator

Cindicator was first traded on September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 tokens. Cindicator’s official website is cindicator.com. Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @cindicator and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cindicator is https://reddit.com/r/cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cindicator Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2015, Cindicator is a fintech company improving investment decision-making amid high uncertainty through predictive analytics. Cindicator uses blockchain technology to create a unique ecosystem of 130,000 decentralized analysts whose insights are enhanced by AI. We call it Hybrid Intelligence. Сindicator’s founders envision a future where the collective intelligence of analysts, data scientists, and investors is leveraged by AI to solve the most pressing problems of the post-capitalist era. Alternative website: https://app.cindicator.com/”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindicator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cindicator should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cindicator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

