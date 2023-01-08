Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

CRUS has been the subject of several other research reports. Benchmark cut their price target on Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $96.22.

Cirrus Logic Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of Cirrus Logic stock opened at $78.47 on Thursday. Cirrus Logic has a twelve month low of $61.94 and a twelve month high of $95.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.45. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $540.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.66 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covington Capital Management grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 100.0% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 50.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power and high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, hearing augmentation, and active noise cancellation.

