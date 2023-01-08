Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $3.01 Per Share

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report issued on Wednesday, January 4th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $3.01 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.05. The consensus estimate for Cleveland-Cliffs’ current full-year earnings is $2.98 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $14.50 to $13.60 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.30 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.10.

Shares of NYSE:CLF opened at $18.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 2.13. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 12-month low of $11.82 and a 12-month high of $34.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The mining company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 55.6% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

