Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 493 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,287 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 123.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 37,354 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 20,605 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 697,281 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $69,728,000 after purchasing an additional 60,715 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 931,308 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $83,641,000 after purchasing an additional 375,900 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 860 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at $74,431,366.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.71.

COP opened at $118.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $147.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.62 and a 200 day moving average of $109.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.46. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $78.30 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 35.02%. On average, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.70%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

