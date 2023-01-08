Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 682 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Sendero Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth $373,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 77.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of BLK stock opened at $738.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $708.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $661.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $110.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $503.12 and a twelve month high of $899.97.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.70 by $1.85. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 53.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. UBS Group cut shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $720.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total value of $3,054,969.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,433,997.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other BlackRock news, Director Manish Mehta sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.81, for a total value of $1,002,793.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,471,925.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total transaction of $3,054,969.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,433,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,860 shares of company stock valued at $44,060,191 over the last 90 days. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

