Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $514,000 Stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,280 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 110.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 40,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 21,257 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 354,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 262,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,654,000 after acquiring an additional 4,038 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF stock opened at $26.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.63. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.28 and a fifty-two week high of $31.52.

