Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $621,000 Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,490 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,483 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of F. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in Ford Motor by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $416,599.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 224,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,942.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ford Motor Price Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on F. TheStreet lowered Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group lowered Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.84.

F stock opened at $12.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $25.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.28.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.11 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.27%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Recommended Stories

