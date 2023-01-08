Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 577 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

PRU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Prudential Financial to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Prudential Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.77.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $101.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.67. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.46 and a 52 week high of $124.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.58 billion, a PE ratio of 140.29 and a beta of 1.42.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. Analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 666.67%.

In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc acquired 285,715 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,025.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 285,715 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,000,025. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total value of $392,009.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,194.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

