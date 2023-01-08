Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 594 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 208.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 6,244 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 885.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 32,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 29,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 17,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 9,272 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $48.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.59. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $47.87 and a 1-year high of $50.71.

