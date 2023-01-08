CoinField Coin Trading 47.6% Lower Over Last Week (CFC)

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 8th. One CoinField Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00001084 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, CoinField Coin has traded 47.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. CoinField Coin has a market cap of $55.10 million and approximately $10.10 worth of CoinField Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CoinField Coin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003679 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 50.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.15 or 0.00431887 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $272.99 or 0.01611844 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,166.48 or 0.30505015 BTC.

CoinField Coin Token Profile

CoinField Coin was first traded on December 6th, 2021. CoinField Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. CoinField Coin’s official website is www.coinfield.com. CoinField Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinfieldex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CoinField Coin is blog.coinfield.com/2021/11/26/what-is-coinfield-coin-cfc/,

medium.com/@coinfield.

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinField Coin (CFC) is the utility coin from the Global Crypto and Fiat Exchange for Dood Security and Better Crypto Investing and Trading. The Field coin will play a central role in CoinField's ecosystem across the 186 countries CoinField operates in, among others. The Field Coin will be initially released on the Ethereum blockchain, utilizing the ERC-29 standard.”

Buying and Selling CoinField Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinField Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinField Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinField Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CoinField Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinField Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.