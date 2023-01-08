CoinLoan Price Down 9.9% This Week (CLT)

CoinLoan (CLT) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. CoinLoan has a total market capitalization of $32.84 million and $1,081.68 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CoinLoan has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CoinLoan token can now be bought for approximately $6.57 or 0.00038800 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CoinLoan alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003673 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 50.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $73.07 or 0.00431463 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $260.27 or 0.01536909 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5,160.84 or 0.30475061 BTC.

About CoinLoan

CoinLoan’s genesis date was August 19th, 2017. CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,000,000 tokens. CoinLoan’s official message board is blog.coinloan.io. The official website for CoinLoan is coinloan.io. CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling CoinLoan

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLoan is a crypto lending platform that allows borrowing crypto-backed loans and earning interest on different crypto assets.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinLoan directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinLoan should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinLoan using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CoinLoan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinLoan and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.