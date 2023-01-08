Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Acquired by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 25.1% in the third quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at $206,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 87,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,178,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 13,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth $1,985,000. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 1.8 %

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $79.98 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.84 and a fifty-two week high of $85.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $66.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a PEG ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 304.29% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CL shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

