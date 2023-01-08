Comerica Bank Boosts Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 862,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 58,304 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Comerica Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Comerica Bank owned about 0.13% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $80,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $97.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.30. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $114.93.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

