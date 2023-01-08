Comerica Bank Decreases Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,331 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 35,573 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Oracle were worth $21,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 108.9% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ORCL. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Oracle from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.92.

Oracle Stock Performance

Oracle stock opened at $85.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $89.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 189.46% and a net margin of 19.09%. The business had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,168.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $190,473,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 690,000 shares of company stock worth $54,987,200 over the last three months. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

