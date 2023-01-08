Comerica Bank Has $20.21 Million Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Linde were worth $20,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Linde during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 94.6% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 58.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 92.3% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Linde during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on Linde from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Linde from $353.00 to $344.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on Linde from $322.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Linde to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.35.

Linde Stock Performance

LIN opened at $316.16 on Friday. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $262.47 and a 12-month high of $347.60. The stock has a market cap of $155.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.82, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $327.12 and a 200-day moving average of $300.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 11.39%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 61.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,315,807.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Linde Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.