Comerica Bank Has $32.48 Million Stock Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,791 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.09% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $32,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AJG. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.5% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 49.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $838,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 37.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 25.0% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total transaction of $66,255.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,405 shares in the company, valued at $8,595,166.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total transaction of $66,255.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,405 shares in the company, valued at $8,595,166.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 10,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.35, for a total transaction of $1,963,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,302,951.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,555 shares of company stock worth $7,355,347. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Up 3.0 %

NYSE:AJG opened at $192.02 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $147.32 and a 12 month high of $201.51. The firm has a market cap of $40.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $191.39 and its 200-day moving average is $181.51.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 17.56%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AJG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.23.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

