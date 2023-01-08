Comerica Bank Has $40.53 Million Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,485 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $40,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,689,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,047,000 after acquiring an additional 461,438 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,393,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,227,160,000 after acquiring an additional 779,457 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,839,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $873,639,000 after acquiring an additional 364,087 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,192,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $670,539,000 after acquiring an additional 101,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,038,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $638,205,000 after acquiring an additional 322,522 shares in the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total transaction of $12,235,274.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,415,226.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total transaction of $12,235,274.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,415,226.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total transaction of $2,751,964.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,935,348.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,888 shares of company stock valued at $15,037,403. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 2.8 %

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $240.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $99.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.26 and a fifty-two week high of $274.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $250.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.18.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 80.50%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.45.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.