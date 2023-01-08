Comerica Bank Sells 17,675 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 583,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,675 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises 0.6% of Comerica Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Comerica Bank owned about 0.32% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $66,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 12,391 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,396,000. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,188,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $177,000.

DVY stock opened at $123.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.44 and its 200-day moving average is $119.15. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $105.59 and a 1 year high of $133.33.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

