Comerica Bank Sells 260 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 132,827 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $25,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 16.3% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 307 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.6% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,427 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.7% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Trellis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

UNP stock opened at $212.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $209.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.09. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.70 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $130.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.12.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.39%.

A number of research firms have commented on UNP. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.58.

In other news, Director Teresa Finley acquired 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,798.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

