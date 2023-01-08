Community Bank N.A. Acquires 137 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,453 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,003,836 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,223,360,000 after purchasing an additional 331,447 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,675,859 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,349,793,000 after purchasing an additional 205,858 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,809,836 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,174,691,000 after purchasing an additional 666,437 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,360,638 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $587,003,000 after purchasing an additional 185,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,324,728 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $406,063,000 after purchasing an additional 713,735 shares during the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.52.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $200.97. 3,121,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,588,937. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $203.04 and its 200-day moving average is $196.41. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $257.38. The firm has a market cap of $124.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The company had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.14%.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.