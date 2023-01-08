Community Bank N.A. Boosts Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Community Bank N.A. grew its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSX. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 210.6% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 218.3% in the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PSX traded up $2.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,101,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,578,495. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $73.85 and a 1 year high of $113.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.12 and its 200-day moving average is $93.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $1.48. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The company had revenue of $48.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. Research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 19.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PSX. StockNews.com lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total value of $66,408.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,625.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

