Community Bank N.A. Grows Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OMC. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 70.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,421,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $884,561,000 after buying an additional 4,312,149 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 683.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,957,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,016,000 after buying an additional 2,579,717 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 41.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,646,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,758,000 after buying an additional 480,191 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the second quarter worth $26,398,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 20.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,444,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,500,000 after buying an additional 406,617 shares during the period. 90.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.40.

Omnicom Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of OMC stock traded up $0.96 on Friday, hitting $86.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,330,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,252. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.13. The company has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.84. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $61.31 and a one year high of $91.61.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 40.82% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $92,027.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,048 shares in the company, valued at $711,297.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Omnicom Group

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Featured Articles

