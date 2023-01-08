Community Bank N.A. Has $1.99 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,955 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 2.3% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 1.4% in the second quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,358 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in Comcast by 6.5% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 4,195 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Comcast by 1.8% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 14,546 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jmac Enterprises LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 4.9% in the first quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on CMCSA. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Comcast to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.27.

Comcast Stock Performance

Comcast stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.89. The company had a trading volume of 18,780,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,993,532. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $52.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.54 and its 200-day moving average is $35.53. The company has a market capitalization of $163.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $29.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.68 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.91%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

