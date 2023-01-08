Community Bank N.A. Has $11.90 Million Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,912 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 1.8% of Community Bank N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $11,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 78,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,484,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 67.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after purchasing an additional 21,177 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 24,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,674,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter.

IJR stock traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.04. 3,398,392 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,985,097. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $114.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.30.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

