Community Bank N.A. Purchases 246 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 205.6% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 34.5% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.83.

Shares of TXN traded up $8.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $175.16. The company had a trading volume of 6,725,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,541,775. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $191.34. The firm has a market cap of $158.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $170.73 and a 200-day moving average of $166.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 44.21% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,915,353.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,280.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

