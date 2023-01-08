Community Bank N.A. Purchases 59 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Community Bank N.A. raised its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,465 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GD shares. Citigroup started coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.91.

General Dynamics Stock Up 1.5 %

GD stock traded up $3.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $248.25. 1,074,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 757,632. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $248.71 and its 200-day moving average is $234.64. The company has a market cap of $68.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.94. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $200.65 and a 12 month high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.97%.

General Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.