Community Bank N.A. Sells 160 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Community Bank N.A. reduced its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,389 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 30,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 146.0% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 305 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE COP traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.23. 4,442,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,230,284. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.84. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $78.30 and a 1-year high of $138.49. The firm has a market cap of $147.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.19. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.02% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Societe Generale cut ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.71.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

