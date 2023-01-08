Continuum Finance (CTN) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $122.75 Million

Continuum Finance (CTN) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. Continuum Finance has a total market capitalization of $122.75 million and approximately $1,234.09 worth of Continuum Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Continuum Finance token can now be purchased for about $0.0481 or 0.00000284 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Continuum Finance has traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Continuum Finance Token Profile

Continuum Finance’s launch date was December 10th, 2021. Continuum Finance’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens. The official website for Continuum Finance is continuum-seven.vercel.app. Continuum Finance’s official Twitter account is @continuumfi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Continuum Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Continuum Finance is a decentralized financial aggregator for automated token exchange, money market and liquidity protocol built on multiple ecosystems. Continuum Finance is a protocol on the Binance Smart Chain blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of tokens with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the token. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Continuum Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Continuum Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Continuum Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

